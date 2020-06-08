Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- Source: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. – June 8, 2020 4:01 PM ET

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) (“Mesa Labs”) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $100 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, Mesa Labs expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of shares. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Mesa Labs intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions.

Jefferies LLC, J.P. Morgan and Evercore Group L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to Mesa Labs’ shelf registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement (together with such base prospectus, the “prospectus”), all of which Mesa Labs filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Before investing in Mesa Labs’ common stock, investors should read the prospectus, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, and any free writing prospectus related to the offering. These documents may be freely obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, copies may be obtained, when available, from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com , or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com, or from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, the shares in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale of the shares would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification thereof under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa Labs is a multinational manufacturer, developer, and marketer of quality control products and services. The company offers products and services through four divisions: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, Instruments, and Continuous Monitoring. Mesa Labs is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, with operations in six countries and sales globally.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the size of the proposed offering, expectations with respect to the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, completion of the proposed offering, and the anticipated use of proceeds of the proposed offering, constitute forward-looking statements identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the offering on the anticipated terms or at all. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Mesa Labs’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K on file with the SEC and the other reports that Mesa Labs periodically files with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those Mesa Labs contemplated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views, and Mesa Labs does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.

Contact: Gary Owens, President and CEO John Sakys, CFO both of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. 303-987-8000