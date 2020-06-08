Muley Fanatic Foundation - SE Wyoming Chapter donation provides 6,200 acres of hunting and fishing public access

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently received a $2,000 donation to support access

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently received a $2,000 donation to support access for hunters and anglers through the Access Yes program. This donation comes from the Southeast Wyoming Chapter of the Muley Fanatic Foundation.

Access Yes is a program that facilitates the partnership between private landowners, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and hunters and anglers to create free public hunting and fishing access on private land and inaccessible public land. These include walk-in fishing and hunting areas, hunter management areas and other Game and Fish public access areas.

“The $2,000 from the Southeast Wyoming Chapter of the Muley Fanatic Foundation is an extremely generous donation that will provide nearly 6,200 acres of access which has tremendous positive impacts for hunters and anglers in Wyoming,” said Brian Nesvik, director of Game and Fish. “This organization cares deeply about wildlife and we are grateful for their efforts to go the extra mile to ensure today’s resources are available for future generations.”

Access Yes funds are only used to pay for access easements, not operating expenses of Game and Fish access programs. Walk-in areas and hunter management areas funded by Access Yes provide hunting opportunities for big game, small game, wild turkey, upland game and migratory game birds. They also provide fishing opportunities throughout the state.

“Each dollar donated to Access Yes equates to approximately 3.1 acres of public access. This donation helps every hunter and angler in Wyoming have increased access opportunities for years to come,” said Kelly Todd, Game and Fish’s Laramie regional access coordinator. “I join the director in offering my thanks and appreciation.”

Funds donated to Access Yes can only be utilized to provide landowner payments in exchange for sportsperson access. The public can support Access Yes through donations on our website or when purchasing a license, either online or from a license selling agent. For more information please visit the Game and Fish public access page.

Currently there are 58 walk-in fishing areas, 331 walk-in hunting areas and 59 hunter management areas throughout Wyoming. In 2019, donations provided more than 2.8 million acres of hunting access on otherwise inaccessible private, state and landlocked public lands and 4,007 lake acres and 89 stream miles were provided for fishing.

