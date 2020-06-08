I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) 15-Minute Stoppages Beginning at 6:30PM Today for Overhead Wire Repair in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning a series of four 15-minute rolling stoppages beginning at 6:30 PM today on eastbound and westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) approaching the Route 320 (Gulph Mills) Interchange in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County for overhead wire repair due to current power outages, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The ramps from eastbound and westbound I-76 to Route 320 (Gulph Mills) will remain open.

During the full closure, eastbound I-76 motorists will be directed to exit at Route 320 (South Gulph Road), turn right on Route 320 (South Gulph Road), turn left on Matsonford Road, turn left on Church Street, turn right on Ford Street and turn right on Route 23 (Front Street) to access the ramp to eastbound I-76.

Westbound I-76 motorists will be directed to exit at Route 320 (Gulph Mills), turn left on Route 320 (South Gulph Road) and continue west to access the ramp to westbound 76 at Henderson Road.

Motorists traveling westbound I-76 to the PA Turnpike should use northbound Interstate 476. Eastbound PA Turnpike motorists can use the southbound I-476 ramp to access eastbound I-76.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route or expect significant delays during the stoppages because backups will occur.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

