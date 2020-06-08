Storage Power Solutions and Zhejiang Hengrui Technology Co. Sign Agreement for 1.1 GWh of Next Gen Cobalt Free LFP Cells
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storage Power Solutions and Zhejiang Hengrui Technology Co. Sign Agreement for 1.1 GWh of Next Generation Cobalt Free LFP Battery Cells
Storage Power Solutions Inc. (SPS) has entered into a supply agreement with Zhejiang Hengrui Technology Ltd. (HRESYS) to procure 1.1 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of cobalt-free, lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery cells. This agreement enables SPS to secure the next generation of LFP cells to power SPS’s C2C™ (cell-to-cabinet) modular battery energy storage system to support its global project pipeline.
HRESYS is a best-in-class manufacturer of LFP batteries for energy storage systems and EV’s, with 15 million square feet of Industry 4.0 manufacturing facilities. The 99.9% automated and digitized facilities use data analytics and advanced robotics to produce 6 sigma quality with 0.1% cell capacity control. HRESYS is an ISO9001 and ISO14001 certified manufacturer, with globally recognized UL2580, UL1973 and UN38.3 certified products.
SPS battery energy systems deploy 80kWh C2C™ stackable blocks, creating a 1.60MWh outdoor cabinet, supervised by our AEGIS battery asset management and optimization software, certified to CAN/UL9540 and 9540A standards. The complete (all in) 4hr.+ battery energy storage system from medium voltage AC to cell comes with a 20 year performance guarantee at $150/kWh.
SPS and HRESYS objective is to facilitate the transition to a transactive, distributed digital grid through accessible and affordable battery energy storage. “We strongly believe that a 24/7 GHG-free energy supply will form the backbone of the next generation of utility (front of the meter) and customer (behind the meter) assets. Our collaboration enables an affordable, high quality, large scale BESS to be paired with renewables and sustainable natural gas to create exceptional value for our customers,” said SPS’ Managing Director, Laszlo Lakatos-Hayward.
Enquiries:
Mike Oreskovic
Managing Director
+1.416.409-8900 mike.oreskovic@EnergySPS.com
Website: www.energysps.com
About STORAGE POWER SOLUTIONS:
SPS is a Canadian turn-key BESS supplier, with 6GW, 6GWh of design, manufacturing, and installation experience from cell to electric grid. SPS supplies systems with reliable, resilient, and competitively costed power and 20-year performance guarantee to utilities, renewable energy developers and large commercial & industrial customers.
About Zhejiang Hengrui Technology:
HRESYS is a best in class vertically integrated Chinese battery manufacturer for Telecom, Data Center, EV, Utilities and C&I markets. HRESYS battery products and systems are widely used domestically and internationally by Global 2000 multinationals in Telecom, ESS and EV industries.
Mike Oreskovic
Storage Power Solutions Inc. (SPS) has entered into a supply agreement with Zhejiang Hengrui Technology Ltd. (HRESYS) to procure 1.1 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of cobalt-free, lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery cells. This agreement enables SPS to secure the next generation of LFP cells to power SPS’s C2C™ (cell-to-cabinet) modular battery energy storage system to support its global project pipeline.
HRESYS is a best-in-class manufacturer of LFP batteries for energy storage systems and EV’s, with 15 million square feet of Industry 4.0 manufacturing facilities. The 99.9% automated and digitized facilities use data analytics and advanced robotics to produce 6 sigma quality with 0.1% cell capacity control. HRESYS is an ISO9001 and ISO14001 certified manufacturer, with globally recognized UL2580, UL1973 and UN38.3 certified products.
SPS battery energy systems deploy 80kWh C2C™ stackable blocks, creating a 1.60MWh outdoor cabinet, supervised by our AEGIS battery asset management and optimization software, certified to CAN/UL9540 and 9540A standards. The complete (all in) 4hr.+ battery energy storage system from medium voltage AC to cell comes with a 20 year performance guarantee at $150/kWh.
SPS and HRESYS objective is to facilitate the transition to a transactive, distributed digital grid through accessible and affordable battery energy storage. “We strongly believe that a 24/7 GHG-free energy supply will form the backbone of the next generation of utility (front of the meter) and customer (behind the meter) assets. Our collaboration enables an affordable, high quality, large scale BESS to be paired with renewables and sustainable natural gas to create exceptional value for our customers,” said SPS’ Managing Director, Laszlo Lakatos-Hayward.
Enquiries:
Mike Oreskovic
Managing Director
+1.416.409-8900 mike.oreskovic@EnergySPS.com
Website: www.energysps.com
About STORAGE POWER SOLUTIONS:
SPS is a Canadian turn-key BESS supplier, with 6GW, 6GWh of design, manufacturing, and installation experience from cell to electric grid. SPS supplies systems with reliable, resilient, and competitively costed power and 20-year performance guarantee to utilities, renewable energy developers and large commercial & industrial customers.
About Zhejiang Hengrui Technology:
HRESYS is a best in class vertically integrated Chinese battery manufacturer for Telecom, Data Center, EV, Utilities and C&I markets. HRESYS battery products and systems are widely used domestically and internationally by Global 2000 multinationals in Telecom, ESS and EV industries.
Mike Oreskovic
Storage Power Solutions Inc.
+1 416-409-8900
email us here