Morphy’s Founders & Patriots Arms & Militaria session joins Extraordinary Firearms sale to capture $8.4 million

Annie Oakley’s (1860-1926) custom-made ‘Little Miss Sure Shot’ Stevens Model 44 .25-20 single-shot rifle. Sold for $528,900 against an estimate of $200,000-$400,000

Extremely rare and desirable Singer Manufacturing Co., M1911-A1 semi-automatic pistol, .45 ACP, one of 500 made during WWII, mostly for the US Army Air Corps. Outstanding original example. Sold for $129,150