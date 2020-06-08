TRIWEST STARTS HEALTH CARE DELIVERY IN VA COMMUNITY CARE NETWORK REGION 4

CCN Launches Today in Colorado & Montana Expanding to 13 Western States by End of August

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriWest Healthcare Alliance today announced it is beginning health care delivery under the new Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Care Network (CCN) in the Region 4 territory, encompassing 13 western U.S. states. Health care delivery begins today in Montana and Eastern Colorado and will expand to 11 more western states by the end of August 2020.

“TriWest is humbled to be granted the opportunity to continue our six-year partnership with VA to provide high-quality health care for our nation’s Veterans,” said David J. McIntyre, Jr., TriWest President and CEO. “As VA’s partner in administering community care for over 6 years, facilitating more than 29 million appointments for Veterans through our robust community based network, TriWest has an in-depth understanding of the unique health care needs of Veterans; we are honored to be afforded the privilege of continuing that vital work.”

The Community Care Network (CCN), created by the MISSION Act of 2018, is a network of credentialed community health care providers that work with VA medical professionals. The purpose of CNN is to help ensure Veterans are provided the care they need when they are unable to receive that care at a VA medical facility. CCN is designed to strengthen partnerships with community care providers, ensure robust care coordination, and improve Veterans’ access to health care they have earned through their service. TriWest’s non-profit health plan and university hospital system owners, and its employees, are proud to have built a solid network of community care providers who support Veterans’ community health care needs, helping ensure Veterans are receiving quality care closer to home.

“The privilege of serving those who served has not been without its challenges, but we have been honored and privileged to lean forward at VA’s side through it all. We are impressed by the committed leadership we have witnessed at VA to implement CCN for Veterans,” said McIntyre. “VA deserves enormous credit for its collaboration and steadfast approach in staying focused on the tasks at hand in launching the new community care network despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

CCN Region 4 includes the western U.S. states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Since being awarded the CCN Region 4 contract, TriWest’s primary responsibility has been to analyze and work aggressively to ensure the community care provider network will meet the full spectrum of VA and provider needs.

“We could not do this vital work without the network of dedicated community providers who have been there when VA and Veterans needed them most. We are especially grateful to the tens of thousands of network providers in Colorado and Montana for stepping up to again be there for our nation’s heroes,” said McIntyre. “We thank these providers for answering the call to support our nation’s Veterans.”

CCN is comprised of six regional networks covering all U.S. states and territories, with an established set of regional boundaries aligned to state borders, to provide local flexibility and increased access to care. CCN is being deployed in a phased approach by VA Medical Center (VAMC). Once fully implemented by late August 2020, CCN will replace the Patient-Centered Community Care (PC3) Program as the preferred national network VA uses to purchase care for Veterans in their community. TriWest’s current network serves as a critical bridge until CCN is fully deployed to ensure Veterans continue to receive the care they need.

“This new VA community care network is another important chapter in the journey Congress envisioned under the MISSION Act road map. Without strong bipartisan leadership in Congress and support from national Veterans Service Organizations, this day would not have arrived. In partnership with VA, we look forward to doubling down on our commitments to continue our strong support of our nation’s heroes through VA’s Community Care Network,” McIntyre concluded.

For more information, please visit: www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE.

