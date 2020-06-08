Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kelowna Developer Mission Group recognized as winner in Canada’s Annual Top Small and Medium Employers 2020

/EIN News/ -- Kelowna, BC, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s Top 100 Employers has unveiled this year’s winners for Canada’s Top Small and Medium Employers competition. Among the list of winners is Kelowna based developer Mission Group, being recognized for its industry leading approach as an employer in British Columbia’s housing market and for its exceptional workplace and HR policies.

The competition recognizes small and medium private-sector enterprises (SMEs) with fewer than 500 employees worldwide. The Okanagan’s leading real estate builder and development company, Mission Group has been contributing to the evolution of Kelowna’s urban landscape. With its ‘Build It Forward’ philosophy, Mission Group focuses on building value in the community it serves so that the whole community prospers. Outside of fostering an exceptional company culture and an inclusive workplace for its 70+ team members, Mission Group prides itself on being a leading edge employer in the Okanagan with an open vacation policy, flexible work arrangements, and a strong company culture. 

Mission Group’s CEO, Randall Shier, expressed his excitement in the recognition, by saying, “It is an honour to not only be considered but to have won this title and be featured among so many great employers and industry leaders across Canada. We are always striving to innovate our HR policies and be bold and sometimes unconventional with our initiatives and workplace approaches. That is how we will continue to not only grow but as we expand, ensure our employees always feel valued.”

Organizations small and large are starting to take notice of the impact that offering competitive benefits can have on talent attraction, retention and overall company culture. Small and medium size businesses are the heart of the Canadian economy and the winners of Canada’s Top 100 Small and Medium Employers are leaders when it comes to workplace innovation

Mission Group is delighted to be sharing this recognition with its employees and hopes this will encourage other businesses in the Kelowna and Okanagan area to push for more innovative workplace and HR policies as the region’s economy expands.

-30-

About Mission Group

Since 2004, Mission Group, the Okanagan’s leading real estate builder and development company, has been contributing to the evolution of Kelowna’s urban landscape. With its ‘Build It Forward’ philosophy, Mission Group focuses on building value in the community it serves so that the whole community prospers. For more information, visit: www.missiongroup.ca.

