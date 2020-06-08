NH Moose Hunt Lottery Winners to Be Announced Friday, June 19

CONTACT: Linda Verville: (603) 271-2461 Henry Jones: (603) 744-5470 June 8, 2020

CONCORD, NH – Winners of the 2020 New Hampshire Moose Hunt Lottery will be announced on Friday, June 19. Be sure to tune into radio station WTPL (107.7 FM) from Manchester to the Lakes Region and WEMJ (107.3 FM) in the Lakes Region starting at 9:00 a.m. Listen to radio personalities Peter St. James and Pat Kelly as the lucky winners are announced on the Good Morning New Hampshire program. The programming will also be live streamed at https://1077wtpl.com.

Due to health guidelines associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the public will not be able to attend the lottery drawing this year, as in past years. Therefore, we have moved to a mixed-media communication format.

Lottery results will also be available online; official lists of winners and alternates will be published on the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s website at www.wildnh.com/hunting/moose.html by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, and on our Facebook page. Please be patient: the large spike in web traffic on lottery day often causes downloading delays.

A total of 49 moose hunting permits will be issued in 2020. This is the same number of permits that were awarded in 2019. As always, winners will be selected through a computerized and random drawing with results officially sealed until they are shared with the public.

New Hampshire’s 2020 moose hunt runs from October 17-25, 2020. For more information about moose hunting in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html.