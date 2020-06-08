Greenhouse Treatment Center’s Virtual CEU Event to Address Addictive and Problematic Gaming

/EIN News/ -- GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenhouse Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment services in Texas, continues its virtual continuing education series designed for mental health and medical professionals throughout the state of Texas. June’s CEU event will be hosted by Jeremy Edge, a licensed professional counselor and owner of a private practice called Escapingthe.com, PLLC, who will deliver a presentation entitled, “A Gamer’s World: Understanding and Helping Addictive, Problematic, and Healthy Gamers.” Attendees will earn one CEU credit.



The CE event will take place on Friday, June 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Information on attendance is below. Through Mr. Edge’s instruction, attendees will understand the perspective of problematic gaming, analyze and assess addictive, problematic, and healthy screen use, apply treatment for problematic and addictive internet use, and obtain resources to help addictive and problematic gamers.

“As we continue through this unprecedented time, we wanted to make sure we maintained informational output to mental health and medical treatment professionals statewide,” said Tyler Harrell, CEO of Greenhouse Treatment Center. “Addiction and problematic behaviors, such as gaming and internet use, persist throughout crises and pandemics, so treatment and education must persist as well. Providing professionals with the tools needed to address a host of issues is the goal of this series, and what we will continue to do.”

Greenhouse’s Holistic Healing CEU Series (GH2C) is an experiential presentation that will feature different experts from a number of fields each month, alternating between Greenhouse staff members and experts from the community. The events will always take place every second Friday.

To register for the virtual CEU event, click here .

