Barfresh to Host One-On-One Meetings at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference. The conference is being held June 16-17, 2020 in a virtual format. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Barfresh, please contact your Oppenheimer sales representative.  

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Contact
John Mills
ICR
646-277-1254
John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson
ICR
646-277-1283
Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com

