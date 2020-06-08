NAUMD Names Huntington Bank Dressed Business in North America
Competition honors best apparel programs and suppliers; Twin Hill designed winning look
As businesses seek a competitive edge, providing employees with a fresh look can be a cost-effective way to appeal to existing and new customers.”OMAHA, NE, US, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) has named Huntington Bank one of North America's best dressed businesses. Huntington Bank was one of ten businesses to take top honors in the 2020 Image of the Year Award® competition, an annual program that recognizes the most fashionable, forward-thinking and innovative commercial apparel designs and the businesses that wear them. Twin Hill designed the winning look.
With nearly 1,000 banking offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, Huntington has 6,800 required wearers in its apparel program. The apparel program is for all retail bankers in the retail offices. The environment is indoors and client facing which ratifies the need for employees to look professional and have layering options. The 2019 branded apparel refresh included a new expanded women’s offering of two female blouse options, one dress, and one jacket. For men, a sweater, two shirts, and a tie was created.
Almost every piece within the collection is branded with the iconic, yet simple Huntington honeycomb logo or the Huntington full text logo, as well as the recognizable brand color palette, consisting of green, white, grey, and black.
The complete list of 2020's Image of the Year Award® Winners is:
• Alaska Airlines, created by Unisync Group Limited and Luly Yang
• J.W. Marriott, created by Design Collective by Cintas
• Mr. C. Coconut Grove, created by J.A. Uniforms
• Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, created by Universal Orlando
• Palms Casino Resort, created by Design Collective by Cintas
• Universal City Walk – Bigfire™, created by Universal Orlando
• Chase Bank, created by Lands' End Business Outfitters
• UCI Health, created by Design Collective by Cintas
• Huntington Bank, created by Twin Hill
• United Parcel Service, created by Aramark Uniform Service
For over four decades, the NAUMD’s Image of the Year Award® Competition has honored uniform manufacturers, distributors and end users that have mastered the concept of fashion and function within image and market planning. Specifically designed to assist in identifying staff and professionals, image apparel can also extend a company’s brand, increase safety, enhance interior décor and improve employee morale. “As businesses seek a competitive edge, providing employees with a fresh look can be a cost-effective way to appeal to existing and new customers,” noted NAUMD President Steve Zalkin.
A planned awards dinner was canceled due to the health pandemic, and there was talk about scrapping the entire program until 2021, but that was eventually reconsidered. “So much of life had already been canceled. To void the accomplishments of those who produced great apparel and uniform programs simply didn't feel right,” explained Zalkin. “So while we can't host a physical awards night this year, we will still honor the achievements of 2020. Doing so is important and appropriate, and proof that better days are ahead.” All winners receive award plaques.
About NAUMD
The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) has served as the voice of the uniform and image apparel industries since 1933. Its 500+ members include manufacturers, designers, producers, and retailers of uniforms, as well as those who produce products and services for the industry at large.
The NAUMD works to protect the interests of its members through a series of advocacy, education, and public relations campaigns intended to arm them with the tools needed to retain and capture business in a global economy. The association has authored a number of position papers and has an extensive library of information from which members can further their understanding of the uniform marketplace. NAUMD also hosts an annual convention and trade show where attendees can source products, learn about trends, and gain practical, take-home knowledge to better run their business.
You can learn more about NAUMD and the Image of the Year Award® by visiting www.naumd.com
