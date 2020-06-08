Utility Work Tomorrow on Route 220 in Woodward Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – On Tuesday, June 9, a contractor working for PPL will replace utility lines across Route 220 near the Quenshukeny intersection in Woodward Township, Lycoming County.

Work is scheduled to take place between 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM.

Motorists traveling in both directions may experience a brief road closure as lines are pulled across the roadway.

Work is expected to be completed Tuesday, June 9, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , or at magbaker@pa.gov. ###