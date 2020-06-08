Wipfli Financial Announces Principal Promotions for 2020

/EIN News/ -- Milwaukee, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wipfli Financial Advisors, LLC (Wipfli Financial), a national, CPA-affiliated wealth management firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of two senior financial advisors, Jordan Lochner Mills and Jake Harmsen, to principals effective June 1.

“I am delighted to announce the addition of Jordan and Jake to our existing roster of principals. As advisors they bring incredible experience and dedication not only to their clients but also to their team members. I am proud to recognize their commitment to client service and delivering tangible results,” said Jeff Pierce, CEO at Wipfli Financial. “Their promotions reflect our ongoing commitment to invest in our team and provide meaningful opportunities for career growth.”

Jordan Lochner Mills, CFP® joined Wipfli Financial in 2011 as a Financial Advisor based in the Minneapolis office and was promoted within a few years to Senior Financial Advisor. Most recently, Mills serves as the firm’s regional leader for the Twin Cities. Prior to joining the firm, Mills spent the first 12 years of her career with several leading wealth management institutions.

Jake Harmsen, CPA, CFP® joined Wipfli Financial in 2018 as a Senior Financial Advisor in Green Bay. Harmsen brings more than 15 years of experience in accounting and personal finance and specializes in individual and corporate retirement and financial planning.

About Wipfli Financial Advisors, LLC

Wipfli Financial is a national, CPA-affiliated investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm provides integrated financial planning and investment management solutions to individuals, families, small businesses and retirement plans. Wipfli Financial is a proud affiliate of Wipfli LLP. Learn more at wipflifinancial.com.

