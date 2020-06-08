Governor Evers announces appointments to Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity

Panel will hold listening sessions, make recommendations on rural resilience

MADISON, WI, JUNE 8, 2020 – Governor Tony Evers today named leaders from around the state to the Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity.

The governor announced he was creating the commission during his State of the State speech in February. The governor noted it fulfilled a campaign promise he had made to develop long-term strategies “on how we can best support the needs of rural Wisconsinites and rural communities.”

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Wisconsin’s rural communities were facing challenges to their very survival,” Governor Evers said. “It is more important than ever to listen to the concerns of our rural residents and support them in finding solutions.”

The commission members include:

Bob Atwell, President & CEO, Nicolet National Bank, Green Bay

Thelma Heidel Baker, Owner Bossie Cow Farm, Random Lake

Brittany Beyer, Executive Director, Grow North, Rhinelander

Pamela Boivin, Executive Director and Loan Officer, NiiJii Capital Partners, Inc. (NiiCaP), Keshena

David Falk, General Manager, ND Paper, Biron

Tom Landgraf, Principal, Dimension Development, LLC, Madison

Rachel Sauvola, Agriscience Teacher, New Richmond High School, New Richmond

Lauren Thompson, Co-President, Wisconsin 4-H Leadership Council, Woodville

Gina Tomlinson, CEO, Cochrane Co-op Telephone Company, Cochrane

Susan Townsley, Clinical Social Worker, Stonehouse Counseling, Viroqua

Jeff Tucker, Vice President of Business Development & Care Innovation, Marshfield Clinic, Eau Claire

Cheu Vang, Owner, Vang C&C Farms, Jefferson

The commission is expected to hold listening sessions around the state later this summer on the impact of COVID-19 on rural communities and businesses, as well as the challenges and opportunities the pandemic has created. The commission’s recommendations will help to form the biennial state budget, which Governor Evers will introduce early next year.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) will provide logistical and administrative support to the commission. In his State of the State address this year, Governor Evers directed WEDC to create the Office of Rural Prosperity, and the organization recently named Kelliann Blazek as the first director of the office.

“WEDC is committed to helping rural communities and businesses in our state build long-term resilience,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “By exploring new economic opportunities and improving the quality of life we can help rural communities weather the current conditions and emerge stronger for future generations.”