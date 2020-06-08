Students from California and Colorado Win DOE’s 30th National Science Bowl®

Successful Competition Highlights Importance of Investing in Next Generation of Leaders in Science

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, students from Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon, California won the 2020 U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) National Science Bowl® (NSB). In the middle school competition, students from Preston Middle School in Fort Collins, Colorado took home first place. Due to COVID-19, this year’s NSB was held virtually to ensure the health and safety of the participating students.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Science Bowl winners from Dougherty Valley High School and Preston Middle School” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “Your dedication and commitment to this challenging competition in this unprecedented time speaks volumes to your level of determination and integrity. I have the utmost confidence that all of this year’s NSB participants are up to the great task of ensuring American leadership in science, technology and innovation for generations to come.”

The top two high school teams emerged victorious from a field of 61 high school regional champions in the first-ever virtual Finals competition.

Dougherty Valley High School defeated Mira Loma High School from Sacramento, California by correctly answering the energy question, “Scientists at Ames Lab are studying twisted bilayer graphene. Identify all of the following three statements that are true of this material: 1) It can act as an insulator; 2) It can act as a superconductor; 3) It demonstrates a Moire pattern.” with the correct answer, “All.” The members of the winning high school team are Risha Chakraborty, Kenneth Moon, Venkat Ranjan, Daniel Shen, Anugrah Chemparathy, and they are coached by Katherine Huang.

Dougherty Valley High School and Mira Loma High School each won $2,500 for their school’s science department. As the 2020 National Champions, the Dougherty Valley High School team members will be invited to attend the 2021 National Finals as special guests and to be recognized in the 2021 Awards Ceremony.

The top 4 teams will receive $2,000, the top 8 teams will receive $1,500, and the top 16 teams will take home $1,000 for their schools’ science departments.

In the middle school competition, Preston Middle School defeated Jonas Clarke Middle School from Lexington, Massachusetts. The members of the winning middle school team are Colin Magelky, Jackson Dryg, Quentin Perez-Wahl, Logan Bowers, and Kary Fang and they are coached by Logan Burke.

The top two middle school teams emerged victorious from a field of 41 middle school regional champions that participated in the first virtual National Science Bowl® Finals and each won $2,500 for their school’s science department. As the 2020 National Champions, the Preston Middle School team members will be invited to attend the 2021 National Finals as special guests and to be recognized in the 2021 Awards Ceremony.

The top 4 teams will receive $2,000, the top 8 teams will receive $1,500, and the top 16 teams will take home $1,000 for their schools’ science departments.

DOE created the National Science Bowl® in 1991 to encourage students to excel in mathematics and science and to pursue careers in these fields. Approximately 325,000 students have participated in the National Science Bowl® since its creation. Teams wishing to compete in next year’s National Science Bowl® competition may sign up in the fall.

DOE’s Office of Science manages the National Science Bowl® and sponsors the finals competition. Additional information about the teams and the National Science Bowl® is available HERE.

