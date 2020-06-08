Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Sale of securities by director

/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) announces that it has been notified today that Mark Learmonth, a director of Caledonia, has sold 10,000 depositary interests in common shares of the Company.  Mr Learmonth now holds 139,775 depositary interests which represent a holding of approximately 1.2% of the share capital of the Company.

Further details of the transaction are set out in the notification below. 

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Maurice Mason
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
 
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford


Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204


NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Mark Learmonth
 
2 Reason for the notification 
 
a) Position/status
 		 Director and Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
 
a) Name
 		 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 

Identification code		 Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value 

JE00BF0XVB15
 
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Sale of securities
c) Price(s) and volume(s)    Price(s) Volume(s)  
      GBP12.025 10,000  
           
     
d) Aggregated information  

- Aggregated volume   

- Price
 		  

10,000 

GBP12.025
e) Date of the transaction
 		 8 June 2020
f) Place of the transaction AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc
 

Primary Logo

