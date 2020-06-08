VIDEO: Florida Teens are Going to the Hospital with Serious Respiratory Issues and It’s Not COVID-19

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “These reports are extremely concerning. Most Americans are paying extra attention to their health right now and taking steps to avoid contracting COVID-19. We know that most young people are not as susceptible to some of the more serious effects of the virus unless they have a preexisting condition. But, for teens who vape, we are now hearing that vaping may cause damage to their young lungs and is even more devastating when combined with COVID-19.

“I am a mother. This is scary stuff. Please talk to your kids about the COVID-19 pandemic and how vaping may put them at increased risk of suffering the more harmful effects of the novel coronavirus. Let them know that kids their age are being rushed to the hospital not because of COVID-19—but because of vaping. Also, take the time to talk to them about addiction and how nicotine can be habit forming. This conversation may be more important now than ever before.”

Dr. Jenna Wheeler, MD, Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children said, “Over the past several weeks, we have seen a substantial rise in teen vaping related cases in our hospital that have resulted in critical lung injuries. It is especially important during these stressful times that parents talk to their children and educate them on the dangers and potential life-threatening side effects of vaping. It is absolutely more dangerous than most people think.”

According to a 2019 Florida Department of Health