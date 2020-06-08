The Good Feet Store’s Now offers Online Resources That Can Help You Learn About the Benefits of Good Feet Arch Supports
The Good Feet Store website includes educational videos and graphics that detail how Good Feet Arch Supports can help to relieve foot, knee, hip and back pain.
Many people aren’t aware of this, but if your feet are not properly aligned, your whole body structure can become misaligned – often times resulting in not only foot pain, but knee, hip, and back pain as well. The Good Feet Store’s online resources illustrate how and why arch supports can help to alleviate –even eliminate– pain and discomfort.
Real people. Real lives. Real Good Feet Stories.
Visitors to The Good Feet Store website can view and listen to Real Good Feet Stories. These video testimonials highlight real people who use Good Feet Arch Supports. Each story is told from a personal perspective on how arch supports significantly improved their quality of life. One such story features Harold, and his passion for playing basketball. He shares how Good Feet Arch Supports have helped give him the confidence he needs to train like he is 20 years old again.
Arch Supports for Work
Many people in the workforce suffer with foot pain, or lower back problems, as a result of the continuous pressure from standing or sitting for an extended period. If this sounds like you, Good Feet Arch Supports are designed to help make your work productive and enjoyable. These testimonials illustrate how Good Feet Arch Supports have helped workers who spend a lot of time on their feet.
InStep with Beth
A popular feature on the Good Feet Store website is InStep with Beth – a video series that covers a wide range of foot health tips and hints. These short, informative videos educate viewers on what to expect on your visit to the store, the try-before-you-buy free, personalized fitting and test walk, and how Good Feet Arch Supports are designed to fit your feet with precision.
To learn more about The Good Feet Store’s online resources visit the website and YouTube channel.
Due to the impact of COVID-19 please see individual store location page for information regarding your local store’s closures, restricted hours, and re-openings. Click here to find contact info for stores near you.
About The Good Feet Store
Headquartered in Carlsbad, Ca., the company franchises and operates over 150 Good Feet Store locations throughout the United States and internationally. Founded as a family-owned business in 1992, its mission then, as it is today, was to help improve the quality of people’s lives – two feet at a time.
