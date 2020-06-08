Executives from Circle Logistics Customers Penske, Regal Beloit and Schneider Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2020 Pros to Know

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, IN , June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics , an asset-based full-service logistics company, announced today that top-level executives from three of their customers, Penske Logistics, Regal Beloit and Schneider, were named 2020 Pros to Know in the supply chain industry, as Practitioners, by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine.

Dawn LaPlaca of Penske Logistics, Pat Nehlsen of Regal Beloit and Cheryl Wheatley of Schneider were all recognized for the esteemed award and honored in the April issue of the publication . The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, as well as enterprises, that are leading initiatives to prepare their companies’ supply chains for today’s business challenges.

“Dawn, Cheryl and Pat have all been outstanding customer partners for Circle Logistics, leading the supply chain strategies for their respective organizations,” said Eric Fortmeyer, co-founder of Circle Logistics. “The Pros to Know are the recognized ‘best of the best’ in the industry—this honor is well-deserved.”

Dawn LaPlaca has served as lead logistics provider (LLP) manager at Penske Logistics for the past five years. She uses her industry knowledge and dedication to help and collaborate with Penske Logistics customers, including a global appliance manufacturer, carriers and other internal teams, to offer cost-effective and creative supply chain solutions.

As transportation manager of Regal Beloit Corporation for the past two years, Pat Nehlsen is a strategic transportation leader for a manufacturer of motors and generators. He is a leader in supply chain solutions and logistics with 24 years in transportation and logistics management. His specialties include transportation strategy and execution, logistics network optimization, freight expense reduction and process flow improvement.

Cheryl Wheatley has served as transportation buyer at Schneider for the past three years, where she manages $260 million in freight spend and provides guidance that helps customers in strategic planning of capacity and cost decisions. She is a supply chain and logistics professional with 20 years of experience using superior communication and leadership skills and a passion for innovative problem solving.

This year’s list of Pros to Know includes over 100 executives from a wide variety of companies and organizations that helped their supply chain community and customers. Supply & Demand Chain Executive received over 500 entries for the 2020 Pros to Know Awards. Read the full list of the 2020 Pros to Know winners at https://www.sdcexec.com/

Established in Fort Wayne in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the country, servicing more than $200 million in freight spend in 2018. Circle’s large, privately-owned fleet fuels the delivery of a full lineup of trucking services, including dry van, temperature-controlled, flatbed, auto hauling, specialized or oversized, and expedited freight. Circle Logistics was ranked #43 on Transport Topics’ list of Top Freight Brokerage Firms in 2020.

For more information on Circle Logistics, please visit www.circledelivers.com .

