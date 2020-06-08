Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,473 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 update for Mpumalanga Province, South Africa

Provincial visit to Mpumalanga, ahead of the upcoming Presidential visit. The Province has been very impressive so far, clamping down on cluster outbreaks in supermarkets and managing incoming and outgoing foreign travellers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

You just read:

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 update for Mpumalanga Province, South Africa

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.