Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,436 in the last 365 days.

AstraZeneca to lead workshop at Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference 2020

Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices

Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices

SMi Group are delighted to announce that industry expert Digby Harris, Global Category Manager, AstraZeneca will lead a pre-conference workshop

LONDON, KENSINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Cross company collaboration to develop digital therapeutic solutions using connected devices

The Workshop Leader is Digby harris, Global Category Manager – Medical Device development, AstraZeneca
Half-day pre-conference workshop will be on Tuesday 6th October 2020, 08.30 – 12.00 at
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK.

Overview of the workshop:
Digital therapeutics using connected devices are often developed in collaboration between pharma, device and software developers, data platform owners, data providers, wearables and sensor providers and others.

This workshop will focus on:
• Reviewing the typical scope and component elements of a digital therapeutic
• Key considerations for a successful multi-party collaboration
• Development of the collaborations of the future

This workshop is intended for those who wish to learn more about:
• Collaborating with other parties (including pharma and technology providers) to develop digital therapeutic solutions.
• How collaborations are evolving and why
More information on the workshop can be found here: http://www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/einpr2

Who Should attend:
Executives, Directors, VPs, Heads, Principals, Managers of: Drug-delivery developers | Autoinjectors | Device Engineering| Human Factors | Scientist | Product | Injectables | Packaging | Regulatory Affairs | Connectivity | Medical Device Data | Novel Product Technology | Smart device developers | Training device developers | Device-safety solution providers | Drug developers or anyone who works with Wearable Devices/ On-Body Injectors within pharmaceutical, biotech and solution providers.

To learn more about the conference and view the full agenda please visit: http://www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/einpr2

Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices
7th – 8th October 2020
London, UK
Proudly sponsored by: Quantex-arc

--- ENDS ---

Contact Information:
For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email:
hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More iformation can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
email us here

You just read:

AstraZeneca to lead workshop at Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference 2020

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.