NEBRASKA STUDENTS AWARDED SEALS OF BILITERACY | Nebraska Department of Education

June 8, 2020

The Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska International Languages Association have awarded 25 Seals of Biliteracy to Nebraska students this year.

The Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy is a collaboration between the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) and the Nebraska International Language Association honoring high school students who have achieved a high level of proficiency in English and at least one other language.

Students apply for the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy after demonstrating proficiency based on the Nebraska World Language Standards structured around communication, cultures, connections, communities, and cognition within a language other than English.

2020 Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy Recipients

 

Gabriela Aguilar

Scottsbluff High School

Spanish

 

Isaac Albin

Bishop Neumann Catholic High School

Spanish

 

Myah Anderson

Lincoln Southwest High School

Spanish

 

Josephine Blatny

Fairbury High School

Spanish

 

Tianna Cleary

Lincoln Southwest High School

French

 

Emily Coufal

Bishop Neumann Catholic High School

Spanish

 

Elliot Evans

Westside High School

French

 

Sara Huss

Fairbury High School

Spanish

 

Tara Jurgensmeier

Bishop Neumann Catholic High School

Spanish

 

Cord Lee

Wauneta-Palisade Schools

Spanish

 

Casey Nimmich

Fairbury High School

Spanish

 

Sara Palmer

Shelton High School

Spanish

 

Justin Sanders

Westside High School

Spanish

 

Abby Schaefer

St. Cecilia High School

Spanish

 

Tate John Schmidt

St. Cecilia High School

Spanish

Isadora Schwab

Fairbury High School

Spanish

 

Katie Spicka

Bishop Neumann Catholic High School

Spanish

 

Kenzie Spigner

Millard North High School

Spanish

 

Ava Spinar

Lincoln Southwest High School

Spanish

 

Lainey Swanson

St. Cecilia High School

Spanish

 

Juhi J. Thakker

Millard North High School

Spanish

 

Lindsey Ann Thiele

Bishop Neumann Catholic High School

Spanish

 

Tori Thomas

St. Cecilia High School

Spanish

 

Eleanor Ward

Millard North High School

French, Spanish, Italian

 

Kailee Woita

Bishop Neumann Catholic High School

Spanish

 

More information about the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy can be found online at: www.education.ne.gov/worldlanguage/nebraska-seal-of-biliteracy.

