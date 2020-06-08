NEBRASKA STUDENTS AWARDED SEALS OF BILITERACY | Nebraska Department of Education

News Release

June 8, 2020

The Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska International Languages Association have awarded 25 Seals of Biliteracy to Nebraska students this year.

The Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy is a collaboration between the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) and the Nebraska International Language Association honoring high school students who have achieved a high level of proficiency in English and at least one other language.

Students apply for the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy after demonstrating proficiency based on the Nebraska World Language Standards structured around communication, cultures, connections, communities, and cognition within a language other than English.

2020 Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy Recipients

Gabriela Aguilar

Scottsbluff High School

Spanish

Isaac Albin

Bishop Neumann Catholic High School

Spanish

Myah Anderson

Lincoln Southwest High School

Spanish

Josephine Blatny

Fairbury High School

Spanish

Tianna Cleary

Lincoln Southwest High School

French

Emily Coufal

Bishop Neumann Catholic High School

Spanish

Elliot Evans

Westside High School

French

Sara Huss

Fairbury High School

Spanish

Tara Jurgensmeier

Bishop Neumann Catholic High School

Spanish

Cord Lee

Wauneta-Palisade Schools

Spanish

Casey Nimmich

Fairbury High School

Spanish

Sara Palmer

Shelton High School

Spanish

Justin Sanders

Westside High School

Spanish

Abby Schaefer

St. Cecilia High School

Spanish

Tate John Schmidt

St. Cecilia High School

Spanish

Isadora Schwab

Fairbury High School

Spanish

Katie Spicka

Bishop Neumann Catholic High School

Spanish

Kenzie Spigner

Millard North High School

Spanish

Ava Spinar

Lincoln Southwest High School

Spanish

Lainey Swanson

St. Cecilia High School

Spanish

Juhi J. Thakker

Millard North High School

Spanish

Lindsey Ann Thiele

Bishop Neumann Catholic High School

Spanish

Tori Thomas

St. Cecilia High School

Spanish

Eleanor Ward

Millard North High School

French, Spanish, Italian

Kailee Woita

Bishop Neumann Catholic High School

Spanish

More information about the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy can be found online at: www.education.ne.gov/worldlanguage/nebraska-seal-of-biliteracy.