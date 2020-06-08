NEBRASKA STUDENTS AWARDED SEALS OF BILITERACY | Nebraska Department of Education
News Release
June 8, 2020
The Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska International Languages Association have awarded 25 Seals of Biliteracy to Nebraska students this year.
The Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy is a collaboration between the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) and the Nebraska International Language Association honoring high school students who have achieved a high level of proficiency in English and at least one other language.
Students apply for the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy after demonstrating proficiency based on the Nebraska World Language Standards structured around communication, cultures, connections, communities, and cognition within a language other than English.
2020 Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy Recipients
Gabriela Aguilar
Scottsbluff High School
Spanish
Isaac Albin
Bishop Neumann Catholic High School
Spanish
Myah Anderson
Lincoln Southwest High School
Spanish
Josephine Blatny
Fairbury High School
Spanish
Tianna Cleary
Lincoln Southwest High School
French
Emily Coufal
Bishop Neumann Catholic High School
Spanish
Elliot Evans
Westside High School
French
Sara Huss
Fairbury High School
Spanish
Tara Jurgensmeier
Bishop Neumann Catholic High School
Spanish
Cord Lee
Wauneta-Palisade Schools
Spanish
Casey Nimmich
Fairbury High School
Spanish
Sara Palmer
Shelton High School
Spanish
Justin Sanders
Westside High School
Spanish
Abby Schaefer
St. Cecilia High School
Spanish
Tate John Schmidt
St. Cecilia High School
Spanish
Isadora Schwab
Fairbury High School
Spanish
Katie Spicka
Bishop Neumann Catholic High School
Spanish
Kenzie Spigner
Millard North High School
Spanish
Ava Spinar
Lincoln Southwest High School
Spanish
Lainey Swanson
St. Cecilia High School
Spanish
Juhi J. Thakker
Millard North High School
Spanish
Lindsey Ann Thiele
Bishop Neumann Catholic High School
Spanish
Tori Thomas
St. Cecilia High School
Spanish
Eleanor Ward
Millard North High School
French, Spanish, Italian
Kailee Woita
Bishop Neumann Catholic High School
Spanish
More information about the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy can be found online at: www.education.ne.gov/worldlanguage/nebraska-seal-of-biliteracy.