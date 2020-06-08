Asure Software added to membership of Russell 3000® Index

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR) (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective after the US market opens on June 8, 2020, as part of the 2020 Russell US Indexes reconstitution.

“Our inclusion in the Russell Index a recognition of the success of our industry-leading product portfolio in the market, as well a testament to our ability to create sustained value for our shareholders,” said Pat Goepel, CEO. “We look forward to the increased liquidity in our stock and greater exposure to institutional investors that we will have as part of the indexes.”

Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell US Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell US Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell US Indexes. Russell US Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell US Indexes reconstitution, refer to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website: www.ftserussell.com .

About Asure Software :

Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. We help more than 60,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their “Human Capital” to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Our Asure HRServices offering ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Houston

Corporate Development

(512) 437-2349

Jeff.Houston@asuresoftware.com