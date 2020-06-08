Forrester Ranks CommCentric Among World’s Top Channel Public Relations Firms

Researcher specializing in IT industry recognizes leaders in public relations that adeptly respond to fast-changing market trends and new media expectations

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the world’s most reputable research firms, Forrester, has ranked CommCentric Solutions among the Top 13 Channel PR Firms globally. The list was determined through detailed analysis that included 85 channel public relations firms that “stuck out from the rest” based on input directly from media companies (editors, journalists, publishers, and owners/principals) as well as channel consultants working with public relations professionals on a regular basis.



“We research around 10,000 global technology vendors that utilize indirect sales and often get asked about the value of PR in the channel,” explained Forrester’s Jay McBain, principal analyst, Channel Partnerships & Alliances. “A trend that is affecting many channel leaders is the convergence of PR, marketing, and advertising. The line between them is blurring, as many channel vendors review budgets collectively. In response, today’s PR professionals have been forced to become brand ambassadors, content marketers, influencers, social media experts, and market analysts themselves.”

McBain also describes the communications industry as “facing a perfect storm of converging forces, from COVID-19 to the rise of influencer marketing and even AI.” High-caliber marketing communications and PR services are crucial in the face of these challenges, warranting sharp expertise specific to companies operating in the channel – from vendor partners and distributors to solution providers including MSPs, cloud service providers, system integrators and LoB consultants. Such credentials contributed to Forrester’s list development of leading channel PR firms from the overall base of 25,000 “pure-play” PR firms in the world (according to Statista), plus tens of thousands more marketing agencies and consultants also offering PR services. Forrester narrowed the list to center on channel media-specific focus and expertise, which quickly eliminated thousands of other possibilities.

Delivering value that differentiates

“The IT channel is an amazing community with so many innovative companies and super-sharp people,” commented CommCentric President Lynette Bohanan. “It’s incredibly rewarding to work within this dynamic, finding the stories that help companies learn from each other, improve their engagement with customers and grow their businesses. To be recognized among the best agencies in our field is invigorating and inspires us to work even harder at discovering what’s next.”

Founded in 2006, CommCentric Solutions is a content marketing, research and public relations agency specializing in the technology industry, with a client base including FORTUNE 500 global market leaders as well as emerging companies. The firm supports the channel business aspirations of IT vendors, distributors and solution providers across the world. For more information, visit www.commcentric.com.

