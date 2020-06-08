New Book Surveys Biotechnology Thought-Leaders on COVID-19

Free worldwide in the Amazon Kindle store June 8-12

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RosettaBooks announced today the publication of Biotechnology in the Time of COVID-19: Commentaries from the Front Line, edited by Dr. Jeremy M. Levin, which highlights a collection of diverse viewpoints from over 45 thought-leaders in the biotechnology industry and their efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.



For over forty years, the biotechnology industry has built an ecosystem of scientists, entrepreneurs, doctors, investors, venture capitalists, analysts, media, and bankers, all committed to advancing global health. In two months, leaders and companies at the forefront of biotech have pivoted from the work they were carrying on pre-COVID-19 to face off against the virus.

In Biotechnology in the Time of COVID-19, forty-seven contributors offer historical, personal, and investor perspectives, views from inside the biotech companies, broad lessons, leadership, and a look to the future.

“This book is the opening chapter in the story of how the biopharmaceutical industry, both large and small companies, rose to battle the COVID-19 virus. All share the commitment to fight, and the conviction that science and medicine will prevail. I salute my colleagues throughout the industry, some of whose words are recorded in this book,” said Dr. Levin, Chairman and CEO of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Chairman of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

The editor royalties and a portion of publisher revenues will be donated to two nonprofits focused on rare disease research: Global Genes and The Institute for Life Changing Medicines.

A free download of Biotechnology in the Time of COVID-19 is available for a limited time on Amazon Kindle worldwide. The free Kindle promotion coincides with BIO Digital Conference (June 8-12) and the Rare Drug Development Symposium (June 11-12).

A paperback on Amazon and an Audible audiobook version of the book will be available the week of June 15.

About the Editor: Dr. Jeremy M. Levin is Chairman and CEO of Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a company whose mission is to bring treatment to patients with rare neurological conditions. Dr. Levin is concurrently the chairman of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). Prior to founding Ovid, Dr. Levin was president and CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Dr. Levin was voted as one of the twenty-five most influential biotechnology leaders by Fierce Biotech and one of the top three biotechnology CEOs in 2020 by The Healthcare Technology Report.

About RosettaBooks: RosettaBooks is a leading independent publisher headquartered in New York City. Launched in 2001, it pioneered by building an 800-eBook catalog of iconic titles. For the past five years, RosettaBooks’ trade program has focused on high profile thought leadership titles including Leadership in a Time of Crisis compiled by Marshall Goldsmith and Scott Osman, Digital Transformation by Thomas M. Siebel, A Crisis Wasted by Reed Hundt, Journeys compiled by Andrew Tisch and Mary Skifadis, The Promise and the Dream by David Margolick, and The Wright Stuff by Bob Wright. For more information, visit RosettaBooks.com.

About Global Genes: From educating the newly diagnosed patients and caregivers to building technical capacity across our 600-plus patient advocacy organizations, Global Genes champions patient-centric approaches to shorten the diagnostic odyssey, increase the number of rare diseases researched, and improve access to treatments for all. Global Genes programs, partnerships and collaborations foster a robust, scaled R&D landscape for the rare disease community. For more information, visit globalgenes.org.

About The Institute for Life Changing Medicines: The mission of The Institute for Life Changing Medicines is to target beatable lethal genetic diseases that are left behind because they are less common and not investable. Through a collaboration between nonprofit and for-profit, public and private sector thought leaders, the Institute seeks to transform the lives of those impacted by genetic diseases through detection, prevention, treatment and advocacy. For more information, visit lifechangingmedicines.org.

PR CONTACT:

Dean Draznin, Dean Draznin Communications, dean@drazninpr.com, 641-472-2257

Dan Budwick, 1AB, dan@1abmedia.com , 973-271-6085

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3700d44-79db-4691-a2f5-6930d6b5d3d0