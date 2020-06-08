Coronavirus - South Africa: Increase in COVID-19 cases for Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng

COVID-19 Update: In the last 24 hours, the Western Cape has had an increase of 1445 cases, the Eastern Cape 345 new cases and Gauteng 320 new cases. Ensure that you disinfect your office or workspace frequently.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
