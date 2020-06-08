Today, we have discharged a record high of 97 patients, from various hospitals countrywide. This now raises our tally of recoveries to 849. This is the highest number of recoveries we have recorded in a single 24-hour period; CAS Dr. Rashid Aman.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus : Kenya discharges a record high of 97 patients
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.