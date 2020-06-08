Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Africa: "Team Europe" global response to COVID-19 - Council welcomes the mobilisation of almost €36 billion and approves conclusions

The Council approved conclusions on the "Team Europe" package that is part of the EU's global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its conclusions the Council expresses its deep concern about the global spread of the COVID‑19 pandemic, which continues to claim lives worldwide and have far-reaching social and economic effects.

The Council stresses the urgency of protecting the lives and livelihoods of all people, leaving no-one behind, and of prioritising efforts in partner countries that are most in need.

In light of that the Council fully supports the "Team Europe" approach and welcomes the announcement that almost 36 billion euro have now been mobilised and will be used to address the devastating effects of the COVID-19 crisis in partner countries and regions.

The Council conclusions call for full and effective implementation of a package that should allocate resources to partner countries in cooperation with them, and on the basis of a joint assessment of needs.

The Council also emphasises the need to ensure a link with medium- and long-term programming, and proper coordination with all actors involved, including the UN, regional organisations such as the African Union, and other international multilateral organisations and financial institutions.

