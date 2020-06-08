Financial Professional Dan Orfin Announces the Closing of His Academic Scholarship Campaign
As an experienced financial advisor, Dan believes that formal education leads to a wide range of professional opportunities, paving the way to lifelong success.TROY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent financial professional, Dan Orfin is pleased to announce the closing of his Academic Scholarship Campaign. Having received over 150 applications, Dan and his team are looking forward to selecting three winners for the amounts of $500, $1,500, and $2,500 US. Both merit and essay quality will be taken into consideration when selecting the recipients.
As an experienced financial advisor, Dan Orfin stresses the importance of formal education in achieving professional success. Given the increased financial struggles surrounding COVID-19, Dan believes now is the ideal time to offer his support.
He would like to formally thank all of the individuals who have applied for the scholarship and he wishes nothing but the best for all those who took the time to fill out and submit an application form.
Winners will be contacted by the end of June.
For more information on Dan Orfin or the Scholarship Campaign, please visit his official scholarship website here
About Dan Orfin
Dan Orfin is the Founder and President of Orfin & Associates, an insurance and retirement planning firm based out of Troy, Michigan. Dan and his team of professionals work with clients to develop comprehensive financial strategies so individuals can feel confident about their retirement and investment decisions.
As a proud member of the Better Business Bureau, the National Ethics Society, and the National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors, Dan Orfin's business is founded on the principles of honesty and integrity.
Dan Orfin
Orfin & Associates
+1 (248) 918-4389
