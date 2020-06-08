Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market to Witness High Growth Owing to the Rising Adoption of Cloud-based ECM Software

Key Companies Covered in ECM Market Research Report are Xerox Corporation IBM Corporation Microsoft Corporation OpenText Corporation Epicor Software Corp. Adobe Inc. Hyland Software, Inc., Fabasoft, Laserfiche, Datamatics Global Services Limited.

Technology is changing at a faster rate and enterprise content management software is at the forefront of shaping the content management effectively. As per a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global enterprise content management market was worth USD 15.33 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 43.16 Billion by 2026. An enterprise content management (ECM) solution can help organizations to efficiently manage unstructured data related to different projects. Over the past decade, companies have been adopting ECM solutions to improve their operational efficiency.

Now, ECM vendors plan to focus on introducing enterprise content management software that is easy to deploy and navigate. The main priority of ECM vendors is to customize ECM solutions as per user and customer requirements. For instance, companies are planning to combine mobility and ECM solution for employees working at remote locations. This can help them to access data from anywhere and at any time while being connected to their co-workers and processes. We all know that artificial intelligence and machine learning are entering into all spaces owing to large amount of unstructured data. These two advanced approaches in enterprise content management software can help business processes to accelerate and reduce human errors. These, along with upcoming trends will drive the enterprise content management market growth.

Market Segmentation as Per Solution, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region

Cloud-based ECM Software to Exhibit Considerable Growth

As per deployment, the adoption of cloud-based enterprise content management software is expected to increase during the forecast years. This is primarily owing to the low-cost and less maintenance associated with cloud deployment. Furthermore, initiatives such as bring your own devices (BYOD) worldwide are likely to stoke demand for this cloud deployment. This, in turn, is expected to spur the enterprise content management market size. The demand for ECM software is likely to more in large enterprises as these companies generate large amounts of data, which can be only handled with this software.





Adoption of ECM to Increase in BFSI, Presently at 18.4%

Industry verticals such as government, healthcare, and BFSI are likely to exhibit the highest rate of adoption of enterprise content management system in the forecast years. Of these, BFSI accounted for a share of 18.4% in 2018. The data captured in these industries can be used for historical purposes and is highly crucial, augmenting demand for enterprise content management software. Other industries such as retail, consumer goods, telecom, and others are expected to invest in enterprise content management technology.

Exhibiting USD 5.90 Bn, North America Regional Market to Hold the Largest Share Owing to BFSI’s and Government’s High Contribution

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing following the rising adoption of ECM software from China, Japan, and India. In 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 5.90 Billion and is likely to cover the maximum share in the global market. High contributions from industries such as government and BFSI is responsible for the strong growth in the North America regional market.

Around 60% of the Share Covered by Key Players Such as IBM, Xerox and Others



The report profiles some of the leading players in the global enterprise content management market. These include:

Xerox Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

OpenText Corporation

Epicor Software Corp.

Adobe Inc.

Hyland Software, Inc.

Fabasoft

Laserfiche

Datamatics Global Services Limited

Key players such as IBM, Xerox, Hyland, OpenText, and Fabasoft account for nearly two-third of the share in the global ECM market. These players headquartered in North America aim to heavily invest in IT infrastructure and eventually strengthen their market position. For instance, OpenText recently upgraded its enterprise content management technology in July 2019. Noe, the company will be able to collect information via cloud securely.





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources Executive Summary Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Solution (Value) Content Workflow Document Management Imaging and Capturing Web Content Management Record Management Digital Asset Management Mobile Content Management Case Management By Deployment (Value) Cloud On-Premises By Enterprise Size (Value) SMEs Large Enterprises By Industry Vertical (Value) BFSI Government IT & Telecom Consumer Goods and Retail Healthcare and Life Sciences Transportation and Logistics Others (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, etc.) By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

TOC Continued..!!!







