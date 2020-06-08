Datametrex Announces Another Sale of COVID-19 Test Kits to a Canadian Mining Company

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce a purchase order (the “PO”) of COVID-19 test kits from a Canadian based mining company (the “Purchaser”) with thousands of employees in multiple jurisdictions. This PO is for their Ontario and Quebec operations.



Under the PO, Datametrex will provide the Purchaser with 10,000 units of the COVID-19 qPCR Detection Kits manufactured by 1drop Inc., 10,000 3 mL Universal Transport Medium (UTM®) Sterile Swabs with 16x100mm Skirted Tubes, and 2 Real-Time PCR Detection System machine to analyze the samples.

The total gross sales amount is approximately $450,000 CDN, excluding shipping and courier fees. The Company has secured all requested testing kits, swabs, tubes, and the PCR machines. All of the items will be imported and distributed to the mining company at their operating sites in Ontario and Quebec. Datametrex anticipates that it will have little or no upfront costs associated with the sale of these test kits.

Ontario and Quebec account for more than 90% of Canadian COVID-19 cases and until there is a vaccine the mining community must carefully balance the risks with the unintended social and health consequences associated with spread of COVID-19 with getting miners back to work. Datametrex feels that a frequent testing, tracking and contact tracing strategy to further monitor and contain the spread of the virus is vital for companies to get employees working and for the reopening of economies. The direct cost to companies using the COVID-19 test kits in the Companies portfolio are a small cost to pay to open operations.

Since March, the World Health Organization (the “WHO”) has urged countries to scale up the testing, isolation and contact tracing of COVID-19 patients in order to fight the pandemic. As the pandemic progressed, some countries, including South Korea, were able to use testing and tracing to control the disease and avert lockdown measures and closure of industries. “Datametrex is honoured to be assisting Canadian companies in the health and welfare of their employees. We are proud to be able to help Canadians and companies to reopen businesses around the world and to help people return to work safely. We sincerely wish them and all Canadian companies the best during this pandemic,” says Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ). Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com .

