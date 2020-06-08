Watson Buys Sponsors Upcoming Fundraiser for Special Olympics Bike Team in Vail, Colorado

contact Shaun at watsonbuys.com/contact-us/ or directly shaun@watsonbuys.com We Buy Houses from both locations in Denver, CO. 16506 W 14th Place, Golden, CO 80401 and 12915 Pensacola Place, Denver, CO 80239

DENVER, CO, US, June 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watson Buys has signed on as a title sponsor for the Vail Wolf Pack Bike Team’s Ride-A-Thon. This event will raise funds for all local Special Olympic Athletes to compete in future events. The Ride-A-Thon will be held during the summer of 2020.Watson Buys, buys homes, for cash, and does tasteful remodels on them. They have been buying houses for over a decade in Denver , and more recently in Indianapolis. “By focusing on efficient processes, innovation, and, technology Watson Buys is able to compete again billion-dollar i-Buyers and national We Buy Houses companies,” said Shaun Martin, CEO of Watson Buys and WatsonBuys.com. “Our local knowledge of the Denver and Indy housing markets means we can purchase properties fast, and for a fair price. With Coronavirus times have changed, but people can still safely visit us in our offices if they choose, by appointment. We have two locations in Denver. Our first office is at 16506 W 14th Place, Golden, CO 80401 , and our second location is found on the east side of town at 12915 Pensacola Place, Denver, CO 80239 .”Shaun is also a coach for The Vail Barracudas (Vail’s Special Olympics Swim Team) and The Wolf Pack (Vail Valley’s Special Olympic Bike team). “I am really excited to be able to provide support for these athletes. All the athletes are really grateful. They are a very appreciative, very dedicated, inclusive group of people. The athletes, their families, and friends are so fun to be around.The team at Watson Buys will also provide resources to help with the fundraising, including utilizing their online networking and marketing department. "We have a network of roughly 15,000 clients we communicate with regularly. It would be amazing if we could get each of them to make a small donation. We will see – that’s my job for the next couple months and I am thrilled to take on the Challenge” continued Shaun.The Ride-A-Thon will be held at Battle Mountain High School, Edwards, Colorado, in the western car park in August 2020. The exact time and date will be released closer to the time. This will enable the team to plan depending on the current conditions and restrictions surrounding COVID-19. The team will raise money so local athletes can continue to compete in the multitude of events that are available to them. These events include skiing, bowling, biking, and swimming to name a few.Sponsorship Opportunities.There are 3 levels of corporate sponsorship available. Gold (1 total), Silver (2 total), and Bronze (up to 20). Also, Individuals may also donate at any amount they choose, online at watsonbuys.com/sponsor-now.Watson Buys has filled one of two silver sponsor spots. “There are several large corporations we are having talks with regarding the Gold level title sponsorship. I believe the second silver-level sponsor has been found, and we have several bronze sponsors on board too. This really exciting for us” said Sornie, SEO and Technologies Chief Officer at Watson Buys.

