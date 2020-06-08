Work to Begin on the Route 4015 (Huntingdon Furnace Road) Bridge Deck Overlay Project in Huntingdon County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Huntingdon County Maintenance Forces will begin work on Monday, June 15, on the Route 4015 (Huntingdon Furnace Road) over Warriors Mark Run bridge deck overlay in Franklin Township, Huntingdon County.

Work on this project includes the removal of the bituminous over the beams, drill anchors into the top of the existing beams and pour a new 4” concrete deck.

This work will be done under phased construction, controlled by temporary signals. Delays will be minimal as the signals cycle.

All work on this $10,000 project is expected to be completed by mid-August of 2020.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101