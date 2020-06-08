Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,400 in the last 365 days.

Work to Begin on the Route 4015 (Huntingdon Furnace Road) Bridge Deck Overlay Project in Huntingdon County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Huntingdon County Maintenance Forces will begin work on Monday, June 15, on the Route 4015 (Huntingdon Furnace Road) over Warriors Mark Run bridge deck overlay in Franklin Township, Huntingdon County.

Work on this project includes the removal of the bituminous over the beams, drill anchors into the top of the existing beams and pour a new 4” concrete deck. 

This work will be done under phased construction, controlled by temporary signals. Delays will be minimal as the signals cycle.

All work on this $10,000 project is expected to be completed by mid-August of 2020.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9. 

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101

You just read:

Work to Begin on the Route 4015 (Huntingdon Furnace Road) Bridge Deck Overlay Project in Huntingdon County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.