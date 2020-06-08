Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
North Dakota court committee proposes pandemic jury selection plan

Bismarck Tribune

The North Dakota Supreme Court's Jury Standards Committee has proposed several procedures for resuming jury trials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The court in mid-March suspended through April 24 both civil and criminal jury trials that weren't already in progress. That suspension was later extended through July 1.

The committee has recommended a COVID-19 questionnaire be included in jury summons. It contains seven yes-or-no questions, one of which allows people 60 or older to request their excusal due to the risk associated with their age demographic.

Read more at: https://bismarcktribune.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/north-dakota-court-committee-proposes-pandemic-jury-selection-plan/article_c117550b-f43a-53c9-9307-9c04fd1f0228.html

See the Court's Notice of Comment: https://www.ndcourts.gov/news/north-dakota/north-dakota-supreme-court/notices/20200155/Notice-of-Comment/Hearing

North Dakota court committee proposes pandemic jury selection plan

