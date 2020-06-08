Digital Ally Announces Subscription Program to Enable Law Enforcement Departments to Purchase Body Cameras

/EIN News/ -- Program will be implemented immediately in wake of increased demand for cameras and often limited funding available to departments for capital purchases



Lenexa, KS, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced the launch of a body camera subscription program as a response to high demand for video evidence technology for police and other first responder personnel.

The program features Digital Ally’s lightweight, weather-resistant FirstVu Body Camera with Mini Dock. There will be several subscription packages available, with versatility to match a department’s unique needs for additional products and services, including VuLinkâ auto activation technology.

“Current events are bringing widespread attention to the importance of body cameras,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “And while body cameras and in-car video systems have become more common in the last decade since the Ferguson unrest, there are still hundreds, if not thousands, of departments that don’t have this critical technology.”

The company has determined that many departments do not have adequate funding for video evidence technology. The new subscription program will not only provide an opportunity to pay off the units over time, but in many cases, will offer packages that require no down payment.



“We’re thrilled to be in the strong financial position necessary to be able to offer this program,” said Ross, concluding, “Body cameras are critically important to the safety and security of all concerned and we can’t let restricted funding get in the way of outfitting law enforcement, military and first responders with this technology.”

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

Contact Information

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc.

913-814-7774

info@digitalallyinc.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the Company will be able to improve its revenue and operating results, especially in light of the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on its customers, suppliers and employees; whether the Company will effectively manage the disruptions to its supply chain and business activities caused by the Covid-19 pandemic; whether the Company will be able to effectively market and distribute the subscription agreement for the Company’s body camera, in-car video and Vulink product lines to its customers; whether the Company can maintain the working capital levels necessary to fund the upfront costs related to the subscription programs, whether law enforcement agencies will have adequate budgets and financial resources to acquire the Company’s products under the subscription program; whether the Company’s new products will meet applicable government regulations as promulgated; whether the Company will be able to adapt its technology and products to new and different uses, including being able to introduce new products; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters and whether the Company will be successful in its patent infringement litigation with Axon Enterprises, Inc. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.