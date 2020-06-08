DLT Resolution Inc. Announces the Introduction of Hardware-as-a-Service (HAAS) for Businesses Across Canada & USA

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC: DLTI), an information technology, cyber security, telecommunications and Union Services company, announces a HAAS to up-sell to its existing customer base and to attract new users.



Hardware-as-a-Service (HAAS) mimics the popular Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) model, giving access to hardware along with accompanying software, maintenance, installation, and upgrades. The underlying appeal is that customers pay for the value provided by the service, rather than the underlying hardware.

Marketed through the DLT Telecom brand, DLT Resolution Corp., a wholly owned DLT Resolution Inc. subsidiary, offers HAAS to new and existing customers so that large capital expenditures are not required to enter into or upgrade existing hosted services. The service is offered on 1, 2 and 3-year contracts for service; however, HAAS is based on a monthly commitment. What this means is that customers can add or subtract individual sets to their monthly plan based on their current needs. Customers are also automatically eligible for a free technology upgrade at 24 months. This is a fantastic way to “future proof” a company’s technology with always having up-to-date hardware. It also protects companies from having to hold on to out-of-date hardware for years while its value is written down.

Commenting on the introduction of the HAAS, Steve Benham (V.P. DLT Resolution Corp.) said, “I am very excited about this Service Offering. We are able to deliver the nimbleness and flexibility that has allowed us to increase our base over the past number of months and couple it with a simple Month to Month plan for Hardware. The HAAS, coupled with our existing suite of products, allows our customers to adjust quickly and seamlessly to changing business conditions. This drastically drops perceived switching costs and enhances ‘stickiness’ for our base.”

More information on the offering will be released in coming communications.

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. currently operates in three high-tech industry segments: Blockchain Applications & Cyber Security; Telecommunications; and Data Services which includes Image Capture, Data Collection, Data Phone Center Services, and Payment Processing. Its clients represent some of the top businesses from a variety of sectors. DLT Resolution helps organizations that have invoices, ledgers, statements, applications, surveys, employee and customer rewards programs and a wide range of other non-core functions benefit from data management. DLT Resolution also operates a Health Information Exchange providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today's Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA. Through RecordsBank.org , the Company offers an easy to use online gateway to its centralized system for patients, lawyers and insurers to retrieve and access medical records.

Learn more at: www.dltresolution.com and www.dlttelecom.com

About Union Strategies “USI”

USI has been providing a suite of products and services to Unions for over 10 years. The company designs, builds, and executes programs resulting in greater success for unions. Programs are designed to engage the membership, decrease expenses, and save time for a more productive business. The Company’s suite includes Telecommunications, Event Management, Professional Writing, Social Media Management, Web Design, Graphic Services, and Promotional Offerings. The company is a one-stop-shop for all things union. The company has more than 130 clients that are considered “mid-market” in terms of overall size of the particular local with 450,000 members. USI operates nationally in Canada and looks to expand into the USA in 2020.

Learn more at: https://unionstrategiesinc.com

