Ferroglobe Announces New Appointment to the Board Of Directors

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe” or “the Company”), a global, leading producer of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys and manganese-based alloys, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marta Amusategui as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective June 12, 2020.



Ms. Amusategui has substantial experience in executive and non-executive roles, with a background in business strategy, banking and finance. She is founder and partner of Abrego Capital S.L, providing strategic and financial advisory services, and co-founder and member of the Board of Observatorio Industria 4.0, the professional forum leveraging knowledge and experience to assist businesses, specifically those in the secondary sector, in their digital transformation. She began her career in management consulting and investment banking, serving as Country Executive Officer and General Manager with Bank of America in Spain from 2003 to 2008.

Ms. Amusategui has been a member of the Board of Eland Private Equity, S.G.E.L.C., S.A., a private equity management company specializing in renewable energies, since 2009. She has also held other Board positions in the past, including that of Telvent GIT S.A. (NASDAQ TLVT), the global IT solutions and business information services provider, where she became an independent director from early 2010 until its de-listing following acquisition in December 2011. She is currently a member of the McKinsey Alumni Council in Spain.

Ms. Amusategui holds an Industrial Engineering degree (MSc equivalent) from Universidad Pontificia de Comillas, Madrid, Spain, and an MBA from INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France. She holds a number of academic appointments, lecturing in Financing at the Three Points Digital Business School, Grupo Planeta, in Barcelona, in Managerial Competencies in CUNEF, in Madrid, and in Risk Management on the Non-Executive Directors Program at ICADE Business School, also in Madrid.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, and other ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

CONTACT:

Gaurav Mehta, EVP - Investor Relations

investor.relations@ferroglobe.com