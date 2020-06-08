Global Blood Bank Market to Garner $21.86 Billion by 2027: AMR

Increase in prevalence of hematologic diseases, surge in number of accidents, and rise in geriatric population propel the growth of the global blood bank market.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.Governments, hospitals, and blood banks have been appealing patients who recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma as it contains Covid-19 antibodies that help recovering patients to fight against the disease.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global blood bank market generated $13.85 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $21.86 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, driving factors& opportunities, key segments, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Increase in prevalence of hematologic diseases, surge in number of accidents, and rise in geriatric population propel the growth of the global blood bank market. However, stringent rules and regulations restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in blood transfusion in emerging countries creates new pathways in the future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5048



Covid-19 Scenario

In the wake of pandemic, blood banks have been suffering from shortage of blood and need ample storage to treat patients with coronavirus.

Governments, hospitals, and blood banks have been appealing patients who recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma as it contains Covid-19 antibodies that help recovering patients to fight against the disease.

Governments have issued guidelines to ensure safety as blood donation campaigns begin in some countries as lockdown eases off.

On the basis of product type, the red blood cells segment held nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the platelets segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.The research also analyzes segments including segments including whole blood,plasma, and white blood cells.



Based on function, the testing segment accounted for the highest market sharein 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the global blood bank market, and will maintain its leadership statusthroughout the forecast period. However, the collection segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes segments including processing, storage, and transportation.

Geographically, Europe held the largest market sharein 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5048

Key market players active in the global blood bank market include The American Red Cross, New York Blood Centre, Vitalant, Japan Red Cross Society, Australian Red Cross, America's Blood Centers, American Association of Blood Banks, Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation, Canadian Blood Services, and Blood Bank of Alaska.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Blood Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Blood and Organ Bank Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research