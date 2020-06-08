Plumas Bank Recognized as a Super Premier Performing Bank for Five Consecutive Years by The Findley Reports

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Calif., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC), the holding company (the “Company”) for Plumas Bank, recently announced that Plumas Bank has been recognized as a “Super Premier Performing” bank for its 2019 performance by the highly-regarded consulting and reporting firm, The Findley Reports, Inc. This is the fifth consecutive year that this prestigious distinction has been conferred upon Plumas Bank.



Each year, The Findley Reports recognizes high performing banks throughout California and the Western United States as “Super Premier,” “Premier,” and “Commendable” based upon their operating results. Banks are rated on four basic components which include growth, return on beginning equity, net operating income as a percentage of average assets, and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans.

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew J. Ryback, commented, “Earning this distinction for five consecutive years is a testament to the strategic vision of our directors and executives, and the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our focus is to provide a superior, relationship-based banking experience for the communities we serve. We are very proud of our history of banking excellence as we deliver on this priority and are honored to be recognized by The Findley Reports.”

About The Findley Reports

For over fifty years The Findley Reports has been recognizing the financial performance of banking institutions in California and the Western United States. The Findley Reports is the reporting service of The Findley Companies. Since 1965, The Findley Companies have earned recognition as being knowledgeable, innovative and effective in implementing solutions to complex situations.

About Plumas Bank

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in northeastern California. The Bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the northern California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in the northern Nevada counties of Washoe and Carson City. The Bank also operates three loan production offices: two located in the northern California Counties of Placer and Butte, and one located in the southern Oregon County of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at www.plumasbank.com .

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Plumas Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.

In addition, discussions about risks and uncertainties are set forth from time to time in the Company’s publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact: Elizabeth Kuipers Plumas Bank Vice President, Marketing Manager & Investor Relations Officer 35 S Lindan Avenue Quincy, CA 95971 530.283.7305 x8912 investorrelations@plumasbank.com