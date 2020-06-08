Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,377 in the last 365 days.

Africa's Premier Newspreneur: APO Group Founder and Chairman, Nicolas POMPIGNE-MOGNARD is on the front cover of Financial Nigeria magazine (June edition)

The picture below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Download the photo in High Definition: https://www.africa-newsroom.com/files/download/ee9d07ef40af006

Africa's Premier Newspreneur: APO Group Founder and Chairman, Nicolas POMPIGNE-MOGNARD is on the front cover of Financial Nigeria magazine (June edition). Also available online: https://lnkd.in/ddq9Fvx

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.

You just read:

Africa's Premier Newspreneur: APO Group Founder and Chairman, Nicolas POMPIGNE-MOGNARD is on the front cover of Financial Nigeria magazine (June edition)

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.