Justin Gimelstob Featured on Industry Elites Podcast
On a recent podcast episode, Justin Gimelstob talked about sports, his transition into the business world, and more.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Gimelstob was recently featured in an exclusive interview with the Industry Elites podcast. The interview covered a wide range of topics including his rise in tennis to transitioning into all facets of the business world. Justin Gimelstob played professional tennis for more than a decade, retiring in 2007 then seamlessly transitioned into a career in broadcasting and business. Recently, he was named president of FBR Group; one of the foremost, privately owned, full-service insurance companies in the country.
In our interview, Justin Gimelstob also touched on the unprecedented situation the world is facing with the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m an optimist. I’m a believer that chaos can create opportunities, you just have to work harder to find them. If you look at the history of the world, some of the most significant catastrophes and challenges have acted as catalyst for innovation,” Justin Gimelstob said.
Mr. Gimelstob also talked with us about his philanthropic work with both The Justin Gimelstob Children’s Fund and the first annual Justin Gimelstob Scholarship Program. This scholarship was created in memory of his father, Barry Gimelstob, with the goal of helping student athletes that are struggling financially. “I believe giving back if you have a platform is your responsibility,” said Justin Gimelstob.
About Justin Gimelstob
Justin Gimelstob is a retired professional tennis player born and raised in New Jersey and currently lives in Brentwood, California. Gimelstob enrolled at UCLA in 1995 on a tennis scholarship, where he became the #1 singles and doubles player in the country, won a National Championship in Doubles, and maintained the highest-Grade Point Average of any student athlete. He turned pro in 1996 and played 12 years on the ATP Tour, achieving a career high singles ranking of #63 and a career high doubles ranking of #17. Gimelstob also won 15 doubles titles, including the 1998 Australian Open and French Open partnering Venus Williams. He also proudly represented the USA in Davis Cup competition on multiple occasions.
In 2005, Gimelstob was inducted into the Southern California Jewish Hall of Fame and in 2006 the MetroWest Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in New Jersey. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame of his high school, Newark Academy. He retired from professional tennis in the Fall of 2007 and quickly transitioned to a career in broadcasting and sports business. Recently, Gimelstob was named President of FBR Group, a leading insurance, estate planning, and financial services company.
