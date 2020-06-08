Taste NY Todd Hill Launches Online Ordering and Curbside Pickup

The State Department of Agriculture and Markets today announced that the Taste NY Todd Hill Market has implemented an online ordering and curbside pickup program during COVID-19. The newly-launched TasteNYToddHill.com helps consumers comply with social distancing recommendations while making it easy for them to shop local and support New York’s farmers and food and beverage businesses. The Todd Hill program serves as a pilot program for other Taste NY Markets.

Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “I’m pleased that Taste NY Todd Hill has implemented online ordering and curbside pickup to help New Yorkers more easily access their favorite New York products. Now more than ever, it’s so important to be supporting our farmers and local food and beverage producers, and this program will make it that much easier to do that.”

The online ordering system features a variety of New York State products, from produce, baked goods, honey, and jellies, to meats, maple products, and a variety of milk and dairy products. Consumers can place an order and pay online, and the Taste NY staff will prepare the order and place it in the customer’s car upon arrival.

Lachele Coninx-Wiley, Taste NY at Todd Hill Market Manager, said, “As the landscape of retail shopping and food service has changed drastically in recent weeks, Taste NY at Todd Hill has responded by creating an online platform that is user friendly. TasteNYToddHill.com is an online store where most of our extensive product offerings can be found. By placing an order for pick-up, our clerks will prepare your order ahead of your arrival, and deliver it to the trunk of your car.”

Coninx-Wiley continued, “We wish to serve our customers while maintaining the level of product quality and service that they have come to expect. Our store is following all cleaning and sanitizing guidelines and is open as an essential business in New York. All CDC and New York State Health Department criteria for PPP and social distancing are practiced at the Todd Hill location. Our curbside pick-up for advance orders is also an extra measure for customer and staff safety, as well as a modern convenience. We hope that you will use this tool as the Taste NY program continually benefits local farms and area producers during this new era. TasteNYToddHill.com is open for business, and we thank you for your continued support.”

The Taste NY Market is located at the Todd Hill rest area on the Taconic Parkway (one mile south of Route 55). It’s a destination where motorists can stop for local and affordable food and beverages, and where commuters and local residents can purchase healthy ingredients for home cooked meals. The market also operates a seasonal outdoor farmers’ market. The Taste NY Market at Todd Hill is currently open 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday; 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM Friday; and 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM Sunday. It is operated by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County.

About Taste NY

Taste NY is the official “Eat Local, Drink Local” program for New York State. The Taste NY initiative has seen steady growth and recognition since it was created in 2013. The program, which is overseen by the Department of Agriculture and Markets, creates opportunities for local producers to showcase their goods at a variety of venues throughout the State. It has also helped the farms and companies participating in the program to reach more customers, increase online sales, and, in many cases, expand the processing capacity of their business. Taste NY’s food and beverage businesses also support the State’s farmers by using New York grown and produced ingredients in their products.

For more information about Taste NY, please visit www.taste.ny.gov. Consumers can connect with Taste NY through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest, and shop online through ShopTasteNY.com, an online shopping portal that allows New York-produced products to be delivered right to their door.