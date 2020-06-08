ADT Partners with Dollar Tree Inc. to Deliver Industry-Leading Solutions to Retail Locations Nationwide

One of the leading providers of commercial security to provide advanced security technologies and monitoring services at thousands of the retail chain’s locations

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT (NYSE: ADT) announced today that, via ADT Commercial, its commercial channel, it is joining forces with Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), to help provide protection to its retail locations nationwide. ADT Commercial, a premier provider of commercial security, fire, life safety and risk consulting services in the U.S., will provide comprehensive and innovative security solutions and monitoring services at the majority of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar locations across the U.S.



“In these rapidly evolving times, we’re thrilled to be partnering with Dollar Tree for what marks the largest contract to-date for ADT Commercial,” said Jim DeVries, President and CEO of ADT. “Dollar Tree has shown itself to be a true industry leader by seeking out some of the most groundbreaking, enterprise-level security solutions on the market.”

ADT Commercial will service Dollar Tree and Family Dollar locations across the U.S. The agreement includes equipment and service enhancements, and 24x7 remote support from ADT.

“Our goal is to provide custom, innovative, integrated solutions to meet Dollar Tree’s unique needs. With this partnership, we’re helping to shape the future of retail security and look forward to working with Dollar Tree to make that future a reality,” said Dan Bresingham, Executive Vice President, Commercial, of ADT.

“It is very important for us to ensure our customers and associates feel safe and secure while in our stores,” said Bob Oberosler, Sr. Vice President of Asset Protection, at Dollar Tree, Inc. “We continue to enhance our in-store technologies, and are fully committed to customer and employee safety.”

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,370 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of May 2, 2020. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com .

About ADT Commercial

ADT Commercial is the commercial channel of ADT and a premier provider of commercial security, fire, life safety and risk consulting services in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., ADT Commercial supports more than 300,000 customer locations with its strong network of more than 5,000 employees across 150 offices. ADT Commercial is built on a foundation of customer service excellence and strengthened by decades of industry expertise. For more information, please visit www.adtcommercial.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .