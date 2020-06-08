Ovid Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations on the 2020 American Academy of Neurology Science Highlights Platform

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced multiple presentations across its rare neurological disease platform are available on the 2020 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Science Highlights platform. The presentations were originally slated for discussion at the AAN 72nd Annual Meeting scheduled for April 25-May 1, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The abstracts were also published in the online supplement to Neurology.



The presentations available on the AAN Science Highlights online platform include the following:

Presentations on OV101 (gaboxadol) in Neurodevelopmental Disorders:

Title: The adaptation and utility of the Clinical Global Impression scale for studying treatment outcomes in neurodevelopmental conditions

Topic: Child Neurology and Developmental Neurology

Title: The pivotal Phase 3 NEPTUNE trial investigating OV101 (gaboxadol) in Angelman syndrome: study overview and rationale

Topic: Child Neurology and Developmental Neurology

Title: Evidence of pharmacodynamic tolerance during repeated daily OV101 (gaboxadol) exposure in individuals with Angelman syndrome

Topic: Child Neurology and Developmental Neurology

Title: Physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling (PBPK) for OV101 (gaboxadol) exposure in children with Angelman syndrome

Topic: Child Neurology and Developmental Neurology

Title: Caregiver insight on the core domains in Angelman syndrome

Topic: Child Neurology and Developmental Neurology

Title: Quality of life in adolescent and adult individuals with Angelman syndrome: Baseline results from the Phase 2 STARS study

Topic: Child Neurology and Developmental Neurology

Title: Concomitant medication in adolescent and adult individuals with Angelman syndrome: Baseline results from the Phase 2 STARS study

Topic: Child Neurology and Developmental Neurology

Title: The Phase 2a ROCKET trial investigating OV101 (gaboxadol) in adolescents and young adults with Fragile X syndrome

Topic: Child Neurology and Developmental Neurology

Presentations on OV935/TAK935 (soticlestat) in Rare Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEE):

Title: Initial data from the ongoing ENDYMION open-label extension trial of soticlestat (TAK-935/OV935) in participants with developmental and/or epileptic encephalopathies (DEE)

Topic: Epilepsy/Clinical Neurophysiology (EEG)

Title: A phase 1b/2a study of soticlestat (TAK-935/OV935) as adjunctive therapy in patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies

Topic: Epilepsy/Clinical Neurophysiology (EEG)

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine® approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid has a broad pipeline of potential first-in-class medicines. The Company’s most advanced investigational medicine, OV101 (gaboxadol), is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935/TAK935 (soticlestat) in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the potential treatment of rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE).

For more information on Ovid, please visit http://www.ovidrx.com/.

Contacts

Investors and Media:

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Investor Relations & Public Relations

irpr@ovidrx.com

Or

Investors:

Steve Klass

Burns McClellan, Inc.

sklass@burnsmc.com

(212) 213-0006