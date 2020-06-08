Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Humphrey as Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today announced that Jeffrey Humphrey, M.D., will join Constellation Pharmaceuticals as Chief Medical Officer.



Dr. Humphrey is a medical oncologist with over twenty years’ experience in drug development. Most recently he was Chief Development Officer at Kyowa Kirin Co., where he oversaw the development of over twenty drug candidates including regulatory submissions leading to three drug approvals in the United States and Europe. He previously served in senior management positions for early and late drug development and medical affairs at Pfizer, Bayer, and Bristol Myers Squibb and completed an oncology fellowship at the National Cancer Institute.

“I am delighted that Jeff is joining Constellation,” said Jigar Raythatha, president and chief executive officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals. “His experience in building teams for successful late-stage drug development will be especially valuable as we continue to make progress in our development programs and advance toward our goal of becoming a fully integrated hematology / oncology company with a sustainable product pipeline. I am pleased to have someone of Jeff’s experience and caliber join the team.”

Adrian Senderowicz, M.D., Constellation’s current Chief Medical Officer, will transition to the role of Senior Advisor, where he will continue to advise Constellation on initiatives in research and development, translational science and corporate strategy.

The appointment of Dr. Humphrey as Chief Medical Officer and transition of Dr. Senderowicz to a Senior Advisor of Constellation will be effective as of June 22, 2020.

“I thank Adrian for his leadership and his many contributions to Constellation, especially for conceptualizing the development pathways for our lead assets. I am pleased that we will continue to benefit from Adrian’s experience in the future,” Mr. Raythatha concluded.

Dr. Humphrey commented, “I am excited to join Constellation and encouraged by the clinical data generated for its portfolio of product candidates. I look forward to working with the Constellation team to advance CPI-0610 through pivotal trials and potential regulatory approval, as well as to expand and drive forward an exciting pipeline of hematology and oncology therapeutics.”

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that selectively modulate gene expression to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancer. The Company has a deep understanding of how epigenetic and chromatin modifications in cancer cells and in the tumor and immune microenvironment play a fundamental role in driving disease progression and drug resistance. Constellation is driving development of the BET inhibitor CPI-0610 for the treatment of myelofibrosis as well as the EZH2 inhibitors CPI-1205 and CPI-0209 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other cancers. The Company is also applying its broad research and development capabilities to explore other novel targets that directly and indirectly impact gene expression to fuel a sustainable pipeline of innovative small-molecule product candidates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, strategies and prospects for its business, the potential impact of the Company’s leadership team, and the prospects for advancement of the Company’s product candidates. Risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s ability to: obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; continue to advance its product candidates in clinical trials; obtain, maintain, or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; manage expenses; raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives; the COVID-19 pandemic and general economic and market conditions. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof, and the facts and assumptions underlying these statements may change. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

