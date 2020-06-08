Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Appointment of Medical Technology Industry Veteran Phil Ebeling as Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (“Inspire”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”), announced today the appointment of Phil Ebeling as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Ebeling is an accomplished global healthcare executive with broad experience in product innovation, strategic planning and business development. In this newly created role at Inspire, he will be responsible for the oversight and leadership of operations, quality assurance, clinical research, regulatory affairs, and business development activities.



“At Inspire, we continue to accelerate our growth even during these challenging times. As such, it is imperative that we have the optimal leadership and organizational structure in place to achieve our goal of significantly increasing the adoption of Inspire therapy,” stated Tim Herbert, Inspire President and CEO. “We look forward to leveraging Phil’s decades of operational experience and expertise in the medical technology industry as we continue to advance our business. He is a critical addition to our senior management team, and I am excited to welcome him to the Inspire family.”

Most recently, Mr. Ebeling served as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Abbott Laboratories, following its acquisition of St. Jude Medical. In his 10 years with Abbott Laboratories and St. Jude Medical, Mr. Ebeling was a member of the executive team and a corporate officer at both companies. Following the acquisition, Mr. Ebeling oversaw an organization of approximately 1,500 R&D and Regulatory Affairs employees at 19 global locations. In this role, he helped lead over 12 merger and acquisition integrations and directed organization change management and business process improvement related to the integrations. Previously, Mr. Ebeling held increasingly senior positions, including in program management, quality systems and process development, over a twelve year tenure at Boston Scientific. He earned an MBA from the University of St. Thomas and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Minnesota.

“I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at Inspire during this exciting period of robust growth highlighted by the recent positive advancements in reimbursement,” said Mr. Ebeling. “The ongoing development of Inspire therapy and future implementation of many product enhancements position the Company well for continued success, and I look forward to contributing to Inspire’s mission of serving the many patients with untreated OSA.”

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

