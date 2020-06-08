Greenlane Launches VIBES Rolling Papers In Europe and Canada

International expansion of VIBES follows the opening of the popular Cookies cannabis and lifestyle brand retail store in Barcelona, Spain

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories and specialty vaporization products, announced today that the popular, ultra high-quality VIBES Rolling Papers are now available in specialty locations throughout Europe and Canada. The brand is a joint venture between Greenlane and San Francisco entrepreneur and rapper Gilbert “Berner” Milam Jr.



VIBES first launched in 2019 and quickly gained a strong reputation for producing superior quality papers. Cultivated and crafted in France and then cut and kitted in the Dominican Republic, VIBES papers allow for a slow burn and elevated flavor experience. The collection includes cones and papers made out of natural materials such as hemp and rice as well as unbleached ultra-thin paper. The highly sought-after rolling papers will initially be available at over 200 retailers across Europe and more than 100 specialty stores in Canada.

“VIBES found instant popularity because the brand energized a new category of enthusiasts,” said Matthew Paul, General Manager of VIBES. “Established to preserve the purity and potency, stockists worldwide have come to rely on the VIBES brand for its quality products and superb smokability.”

Said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of VIBES Rolling Papers on the global launch, "People were extremely excited to finally have meaningful choices. We helped shift culture and make the rolling paper popular. This is something I worked on for a while, and it was in high demand. We are happy to be expanding into Canada and Europe at this time. The world needs more good VIBES right now.”

The global rollout of VIBES follows in the footsteps of Cookies SF officially opening its doors to its fans in Barcelona on May 26, 2020. The new location for Cookies SF speaks to the unprecedented organic growth of the brand which has been driven entirely by consumer demand. Products can be found at the newest location in Barcelona, Spain, and visitors are invited to experience the full lineup of Cookies SF merchandise.

“Greenlane is excited to leverage its global scale to further deploy the brands and products that resonate with people around the world,” said Aaron LoCascio, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenlane. “Greenlane remains committed to meeting the demand for our portfolio of popular lifestyle brands and products through a coordinated global expansion strategy.”

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (Nasdaq: GNLN) is one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories and liquid nicotine products. The Company operates as a powerful house of brands, third party brand accelerator and distribution platform for consumption devices and lifestyle brands serving the global cannabis, CBD, and liquid nicotine market. These products are marketed to an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, and smoke and vape shops. Greenlane has an established track record of partnering with brands through all stages of product lifecycle, providing a range of services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, market research, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, warranty repair, supply chain management, and distribution. In addition to owning and operating its own brands, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading players including PAX Labs, (Canopy-owned) Storz & Bickel, JUUL, Grenco Science, Firefly, DaVinci, Sherbinski, Cookies and dozens of others. Greenlane’s house brands is comprised of child-resistant packaging innovator Pollen Gear; VIBES rolling papers; the Marley Natural accessory line; the Keith Haring Collection accessory line; Aerospaced & Groove grinders, and Higher Standards, which is both an upscale product line and an innovative retail experience with flagship stores at New York City’s famed Chelsea Market and in Malibu, California. The company also owns and operates Vapor.com, an industry leading e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/ .

