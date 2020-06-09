Proteus-Cyber Launches Free Data Privacy Regulation Comparison Tool
A free resource has been launched to help large organisations compare emerging data privacy regulations.
This research resource reflects our philosophy of ‘Simplifying data privacy without dumbing it down’ because the task of comparing how regulations differ has now become much easier.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proteus-Cyber has launched a free-to-use resource which compares different data privacy regulations, such as GDPR, CCPA and LGPD, to allow organisations to see easily how data they hold may be impacted by the plethora of new data privacy regulations. Users of their award winning Proteus® NextGen Data Privacy™ software will also be able to assimilate that information into their data management processes automatically.
There are now over 30 countries or states that have launched, amended or announced impending changes to their Data Privacy Regulations, some such as the GDPR, CCPA and LGPD carrying considerable fines. Managing these Regulatory Frameworks is become highly complex, particularly for global organisations whose data may be subject to multiple regulations.
The new Data Privacy Regulation Comparison Tool allows organisations to select applicable regulations and see at a glance what each says about any aspect of the regulations. So an organization might wish to search on what the different regulations have to say about data retention policy or selling of consumer data without having to use the appropriate terminology for that regulation. The tool knows that the GDPR refers to “data subjects”, whilst the CCPA uses the term “consumers”, and highlights all relevant text in the regulations so that the organization can determine its policy more easily. Users of Proteus’ data privacy software will even be able to highlight the applicability of the relevant regulations to their data mapping automatically.
John Clelland, Design Authority and Founder, says “This research resource reflects our philosophy of ‘Simplifying data privacy without dumbing it down’ because the task of comparing what the actual regulations have to say on a subject has now become much easier.”
This free resource can be found at www.proteuscyber.com/privacy-database Users of Proteus® NextGen Data Privacy™ have access to the resource from within the software and can apply the relevant sections to their data. Clelland explains “If you have business processes that use personal data, our software knows which regulations are relevant and will apply the appropriate measures automatically. It doesn’t get much easier than that.”
