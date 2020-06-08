eHealth Market is Expected to Reach USD 310.09 Bn (CAGR – 22.51%) by 2027 with Key Companies Profiled : IBM, GE Healthcare, Allscripts, Siemens Healthineers and Telecare Corporation

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this eHealth Market research report, market research analysis data has been presented in the detailed pattern. By identifying trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, this market analysis report provides estimations about the strategies on sales, marketing, and promotion. Being a global industry analysis report, this report fulfils multiple business demands. To structure this eHealth or Telehealth Market document, various steps have been utilized to bring together, record and analyze market data. The most up to date market insights and analysis performed in this report brings marketplace clearly into the focus.



eHealth market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 22.51% with an estimated value of USD 310.09 billion by 2027 with factors such as high cost of consumption and maintenance of eHealth solutions along with rejection among medical professionals to approve advanced eHealth solutions which will act as restraint and may hinder the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Highlighted with 220 tables and 60 figures, this 350-page report Global eHealth Market By Product & Service (eHealth Solutions, eHealth Services), End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmacies & Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Consumers, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027. eHealth Market 2020 (Covid-19 Version) Industry Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the eHealth Market size, growth, share, segments, companies, and technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities & 2027 forecast. Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global eHealth Market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report:

Epocrates Inc

Telecare Corporation

MEDISAFE

Set Point Medical

IBM

Doximity, Inc

GE Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens Healthineers

Optum, Inc

Epic Systems Corporation

Athenahealth

Cisco Systems

eHealth Market Scenario:

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the eHealth market in developing regions is witnessing the growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to government initiatives sustaining the use of eHealth services and solutions and rising usage of big data and dearth of healthcare professionals. The more stress on patient-centric healthcare delivery along with the high occurrence of chronic diseases is also anticipated to enhance the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



Now the question is which are the regions that eHealth market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated large growth in Asia-Pacific due to government investments and reforms to update healthcare system, increasing medical tourism and the accomplishment of eHealth programs. On the contrary, North America is seen to dominate eHealth market in the forecast period of 2020-2027 because of the rising investments and authoritarian consent favoring the execution of eHealth solutions and occurrence of large healthcare IT companies.

Global eHealth Market Scope and Market Size:

eHealth market is segmented on the basis of product & service and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product & service, the eHealth market is segmented into eHealth solutions and eHealth services. eHealth solutions is further segmented into electronic health records (HER)/ electronic medical records (EMR), pharmacy information systems, medical apps, laboratory information systems rigid (RIS), personal health record & patient portals, chronic care management apps, clinical decision support systems, telehealth solutions , healthcare information exchange (HIE), radiology information systems (RIS) e-prescribing solutions, cardiovascular information systems, other specialty information management systems. eHealth services is further sub-segmented into remote monitoring services diagnosis & consultation services, database management services, treatment services, healthcare system strengthening services.

Based on end user, the eHealth market is segmented into healthcare providers, pharmacies & healthcare payers, healthcare consumers and others. Healthcare providers is further sub-segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care centres, home healthcare agencies, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

eHealth Market on the basis of countries is segmented into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

All country based analysis of the eHealth market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. Based on product & service, the eHealth market is segmented into eHealth solutions and eHealth services. On the basis of end user, the eHealth market is segmented into healthcare providers, pharmacies & healthcare payers, healthcare consumers and others.



This market research report studies market size by manufacturers, by type and by application, production and consumption by regions, manufacturer’s profiles, production and consumption forecasts, upstream, industry chain and downstream customer analysis, opportunities & challenges, threat and affecting factors. The market experts preparing this report have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global eHealth or Telehealth Market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. With this eHealth or Telehealth market report, it becomes possible to gain a holistic view of the market effectively and then also benchmark all the companies in the Healthcare IT industry.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2027 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving eHealth or Telehealth Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the eHealth or Telehealth Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the eHealth or Telehealth Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the eHealth or Telehealth market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia (China, India, Japan etc) or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].



