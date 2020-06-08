Polymerase Chain Reaction Market to Exhibit 8.3% CAGR by 2026: Advent of Digital PCR is Promoting Growth, Reports Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Research Report Are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Inostics, Abbott, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG and other key market players.

The global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market size is expected to reach USD 8.14 billion by 2026, on account of the advent of digitalization and the gradual shift from traditional PCR to digital PCR for diagnostics purposes. PCR is considered the most unique and most widely referred clinical testing technique utilized in modern biology. It includes a molecular technology for the in-vitro amplification of a specific region in a DNA strand.

More information on this market is presented in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Standard PCR, Real-time PCR, and Digital PCR), By Product (Instruments and Reagents & Consumables), By Indication (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Genetic Disorders, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Diagnostic Centers, and Academic & Research Organizations), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”As per this report, the market value was USD 4.31 billion in 2018 and will rise at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2019 to 2026.





What is the Scope of the Report?

The report is based on a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market and its growth parameters, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It highlights the key industry developments, current PCR market trends, and other interesting insights into the market. The table of market segmentation is discussed in detail with names and figures of the leading segments and their attributed growth factors.

The report also talks about the competitive landscape of the market, including the list of key players and the strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market. For more information on the market, log on to the company website.



An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Market Drivers





Government Initiatives for Increasing Awareness will Augment Growth

The increasing prevalence of infectious and genetic diseases is a significant factor in promoting the polymerase chain reaction market growth. Besides this, the rise in demand for innovative devices and the advent of miniature PCR devices are aiding in the expansion of the market. Moreover, the highly precise and direct quantification of digital PCRs is further anticipated to attract high PCR market revenue during the forecast period.

However, the high cost associated with commercial PCR assays may pose a significant hindrance to the growth of the market. This, coupled with the lack of awareness about PCR and their diagnostic benefits in underdeveloped nations, may also restrict its growth. Nevertheless, a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights says, “Increasing initiatives taken by both government and non-governmental support organizations to spread awareness and expand product offerings by increasing awareness about the same is prognosticated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the near future.”

Regional Segmentation:





North America Dominating Market with Adequate Reimbursement Policies for PCR Devices

As per segmentation by region, North America earned a revenue of USD 1.72 billion in 2018 and contributed the largest polymerase chain reaction market share. Factors attributed to this dominance include the increasing prevalence and diagnosis cases of infectious diseases, the presence of adequate reimbursement policies for PCR devices, and the high number of the patient population adopting new diagnostic procedures. This is being followed by Europe, owing to the increasing incidences of different cancer types and metabolic diseases that require advanced therapies and diagnosis.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific market is likely to witness robust growth during the forecast period on account of the rise in awareness amongst the patient population about the presence of advanced PCR devices, coupled with the presence of a substantial underpenetrated market. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America markets are considered to be in the nascent stage and are likely to witness stable growth in the coming years. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of genetic and infectious diseases.



Competitive Landscape:



Mergers and Acquisitions Strategies Adopted by Players will Help Gain High Revenue

The global polymerase chain reaction market has a diverse portfolio on account of the presence of both digital PCR and real-time PCR. Leading players of this market include companies such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Players are adopting strategies such as the introduction of new products, substantial investment in research and development of the same, company collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and others for gaining the upper hand in the market competition.

List of Notable Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Manufacturers are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

Qiagen

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sysmex Inostics

Abbott

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Other players

Key Industry Developments of the PCR Market Include:

June 2017 – CFX Maestro Software was launched by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. for real-time PCR data analysis and collection.

January 2019 – A molecular diagnostics company Asuragen Inc., announced the launch of its simple detection test for Huntington’s Diseases called AmplideX PCR/CE HTT Kit.



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Chronic Disorders (Infectious diseases, Cancer) Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships & New Product Launch Technological Advancements in PCR Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries/Region

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Standard PCR Real-time PCR Digital PCR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Instruments Reagents & Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Infectious Diseases Oncology Genetic Disorders Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries Diagnostic Centers Academic & Research Organization Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





